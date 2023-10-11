Version 1.52e Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Giant Lotus now in game. Setup a 9x9 grid of the same colored lotus for a 3% chance every day to turn into a giant lotus. Giant lotus flowers can regrow indefinitely every 10 days and sell for a high price (500g-900g depending on color), since it probably takes a long while to be able to get one.
- Removed HPUP as a craftable potion
- Added HPUP position as a Pink prize cabinet prize at Dawn’s (new saves only)
- Reduce prize cabinet key redeem amounts from 90,300,900 > 60,200,900 to better match lower eco game.
- Dawn now offers a selection of 3 uneaten GOLD cards again after each pillar unlocked (except the first). The purchasable ones from print shop are not included as offers. If no uneaten gold cards are left, you will get a random selection from ALL gold cards (including possibly ones offered for sale at print shop).
- Increased BottleOfLightning move speed from 2>3
- HP stats on equipment increased all around.
- Gwen’s light HP bonus increased from 45>64.
- Flash ring movespeed down from 27>24
- Added Bottle of starlight, moonlight, lightning to redeemable prizes in snow fest bottle hunt.
- Water drone speed increased by about 2x.
Bugs Fixed
- Water drone is no longer bug for real realz T_T
- Lotuses were not being generated correctly on each new day is now fixed
- Moonstone correctly removed from important items once Dawn takes it
- Control input issues steam deck tentatively fixed (awaiting more confirmation). Keyboard input delay may have returned (will need to hear feedback on this). Solutions will be looked into further.
- Pepper signature now properly displays
- Card Lightning Hands now works reliably with machines
- Card Lightning hands also works with root vegetables skipping pull up animation
- Trees no longer fruit outside of season (mulberry tree), or if leaves are gone.
- Various spelling issues
Known Issues:
- Atlas remains submerged during a later cutscene.
- Healing bond inconsistently proc
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
- Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form
Changed files in this update