mdiapp+ SE 1.22.25 Released - October 12th, 2023

Function Addition
- Added an option to fill gaps in lasso fill (closed area).
Failure Correction
- Fixed a bug where multithreading performance could be significantly degraded after implementing a layer mask.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update