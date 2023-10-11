 Skip to content

mdiapp+ SE update for 11 October 2023

mdiapp+ SE 1.22.25 Released - October 12th, 2023

Function Addition

  • Added an option to fill gaps in lasso fill (closed area).

Failure Correction

  • Fixed a bug where multithreading performance could be significantly degraded after implementing a layer mask.

