- Fixed save/load crash (saves are still compatible).
- Radiation storms have been rebalanced.
- Fixed Asteroids not spawning/locking game bug.
- Arcade bugs have been fixed.
Space Station Tycoon update for 11 October 2023
11.10 Hotfix for 0.9.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Space Station Tycoon Depot 1324271
