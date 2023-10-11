 Skip to content

Space Station Tycoon update for 11 October 2023

11.10 Hotfix for 0.9.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12414053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed save/load crash (saves are still compatible).
  • Radiation storms have been rebalanced.
  • Fixed Asteroids not spawning/locking game bug.
  • Arcade bugs have been fixed.

