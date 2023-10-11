Stella Polaris Hotfix 1.13.2

Hello there!
I hope you are all enjoying the new expansion. e've identified two issues that need a quick fix. Rest assured, this hotfix won't impact your saved games!
The update will be available on the Microsoft Store at the earliest opportunity.
Bugfixes
- Fix political screen to show MIOs in MP for clients that do not possess Arms Against Tyranny
- Support divisions with multiplicative battalion modifiers will no longer be further multiplied by the number of division types of the target type in the template. Tl;dr: no mega artillery stacking with rangers now.
Changed files in this update