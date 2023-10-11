 Skip to content

Hearts of Iron IV update for 11 October 2023

Stella Polaris Hotfix 1.13.2

Build 12414050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

I hope you are all enjoying the new expansion. e've identified two issues that need a quick fix. Rest assured, this hotfix won't impact your saved games!

The update will be available on the Microsoft Store at the earliest opportunity.

Bugfixes
  • Fix political screen to show MIOs in MP for clients that do not possess Arms Against Tyranny
  • Support divisions with multiplicative battalion modifiers will no longer be further multiplied by the number of division types of the target type in the template. Tl;dr: no mega artillery stacking with rangers now.

