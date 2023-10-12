Patch Notes 1.0.119

Attention Runners,
Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:
New Event:
Players can obtain the resources needed to acquire Legendary Guntech Weapons Round Trip and Supernova after clearing certain levels in Elite Run
Bug Fixes:
- Identified and resolved several crash instances
- Fixed some localization issues
- Fixed an issue where a player's ranking in Movie Night was sometimes displayed incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where the prompt text "Press E to Skip" was sometimes not shown in the countdown interface after winning a battle
- Fixed abnormal drop issues in Master Ops+ and Movie Night
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to scroll down on the Movie Night leaderboard using the mouse
- Fixed an issue where the reloading animation for The Bouncer would sometimes play incorrectly
- Fixed an issue which sometimes caused the countdown in Elite Run to continue and lead to mission failure after completing the mission in the last 3 seconds
- Fixed a visual issue where light could be seen leaking from a mountain near Haven
- Amended popup text to give the correct message when removing players from the game during server maintenance
Optimizations:
-
Reduced the maximum waiting time for matchmaking in the first 18 PvE levels. For example:
- Automatic start time: from 300s to 15s
- 3-player start time: from 0 - 180s to 0 - 5s
- 2-player start time: from 181s - 299s to 6s - 13s
-
Optimized the voting countdown after clearing a level
-
Added sub-level tabs to Elite Run when selecting levels, with unlock conditions now displayed for locked levels
-
Adjusted the following Elite Run settings:
- Each level now contains 1 core level and 5 sub-levels
- You can now unlock the next core level by clearing the current one, and Endless Mode can be unlocked after clearing all core levels
- You are no longer required to clear all sub-levels, but extra rewards are granted to those who do
-
Added a difficulty warning popup when your Power is lower than the recommended amount in Movie Night
-
Optimized the scrolling display for world channel chat messages (messages do not auto-scroll when the chat area is active, and do auto-scroll when it is not active)
-
Adjusted the top right corner of the Movie Night screen to display the current Power, and added a Recommended Power display to the top left corner
-
In Salvage Run, the level will now end early after completing 19 waves
-
Added red Mod drops in Grandmaster+ mode
-
The first 18 Dead Sector levels no longer display the specific number of matched players
Weapon Optimizations:
- The firing modes for Sweeper and Round Trip have been changed to fully automatic in PvE (all levels), and semi-automatic in PvP
- Added hit feedback effects for Supernova, The Automagic, Pocket Rocket, Grenadier and Swedeper when hitting enemies
- Increased the base damage of Split Ender by 13% and extended its temporary Automat boost time to November 9th, 2023
