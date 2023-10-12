Patch Notes 1.0.119

Share · View all patches · Build 12414042 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Attention Runners,

Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

New Event:



Players can obtain the resources needed to acquire Legendary Guntech Weapons Round Trip and Supernova after clearing certain levels in Elite Run

Bug Fixes:



Identified and resolved several crash instances

Fixed some localization issues

Fixed an issue where a player's ranking in Movie Night was sometimes displayed incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the prompt text "Press E to Skip" was sometimes not shown in the countdown interface after winning a battle

Fixed abnormal drop issues in Master Ops+ and Movie Night

Fixed an issue where it was not possible to scroll down on the Movie Night leaderboard using the mouse

Fixed an issue where the reloading animation for The Bouncer would sometimes play incorrectly

Fixed an issue which sometimes caused the countdown in Elite Run to continue and lead to mission failure after completing the mission in the last 3 seconds

Fixed a visual issue where light could be seen leaking from a mountain near Haven

Amended popup text to give the correct message when removing players from the game during server maintenance

Optimizations:



Reduced the maximum waiting time for matchmaking in the first 18 PvE levels. For example: Automatic start time: from 300s to 15s 3-player start time: from 0 - 180s to 0 - 5s 2-player start time: from 181s - 299s to 6s - 13s

Optimized the voting countdown after clearing a level

Added sub-level tabs to Elite Run when selecting levels, with unlock conditions now displayed for locked levels

Adjusted the following Elite Run settings: Each level now contains 1 core level and 5 sub-levels You can now unlock the next core level by clearing the current one, and Endless Mode can be unlocked after clearing all core levels You are no longer required to clear all sub-levels, but extra rewards are granted to those who do

Added a difficulty warning popup when your Power is lower than the recommended amount in Movie Night

Optimized the scrolling display for world channel chat messages (messages do not auto-scroll when the chat area is active, and do auto-scroll when it is not active)

Adjusted the top right corner of the Movie Night screen to display the current Power, and added a Recommended Power display to the top left corner

In Salvage Run, the level will now end early after completing 19 waves

Added red Mod drops in Grandmaster+ mode

The first 18 Dead Sector levels no longer display the specific number of matched players

Weapon Optimizations:

