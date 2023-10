Share · View all patches · Build 12413921 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 14:13:20 UTC by Wendy

The old "Maid" character has been remade.



Future update plans:

Re-design and development of the game's playability.

Due to insufficient development funds, the author needs to work elsewhere to raise funds, so the next update is expected to be no later than March 15th of next year, with a target date of January 15th.