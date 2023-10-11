Patch v1.0.8 - Adds more game improvements and few bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12413913 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 13:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Helo everyone,

Patch v1.0.8 adds more improvements to the game and fixes various issues and small bugs, in more details:

Changed the description for some items in order to make it easier for players.

Fixed a small sound bug with video cassette 1.

Changed the sound after picking up the wooden plank upstairs.

Fixed a typo on Journal page 8.

Fixed an issue in which after collecting to many batteries a new stack will appear and it won't be deleted after returning home, new stack can now go up to 20 from 10.

Fixed a bug in which the text to close the window will display only once.

Improved the text displayed on the fuse objective, it now indictates that both fuses can be found inside.

You can no longer open any drawers or cabinet doors from the kitchen counter (the one where 2 kitchen chairs are located).

Added a new tutorial pop up text on how to combine items, after picking up the Top Half Axe.

Changed the light layout in the office room and made the drawer of the side table slightly open.

Added a few candles to make it easier to find the holywater fonts in order to light them up.

Added a voice line when the player tries to open the warehouse door and it's locked.

After placing the ring or the pocketwatch, some lights inside the house will turn on.

Added few more decals outside the church and an arrow pointing to the 4 candles outside the locked door.

Made the aim dot slightly more visable and bigger.

Slight increase in player's stamina regeneration.

Fixed various small bugs.

Thank you everyone for playing and reported any bugs found.