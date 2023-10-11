 Skip to content

Ontotis update for 11 October 2023

Patch v1.0.8 - Adds more game improvements and few bug fixes

Helo everyone,

Patch v1.0.8 adds more improvements to the game and fixes various issues and small bugs, in more details:

  • Changed the description for some items in order to make it easier for players.
  • Fixed a small sound bug with video cassette 1.
  • Changed the sound after picking up the wooden plank upstairs.
  • Fixed a typo on Journal page 8.
  • Fixed an issue in which after collecting to many batteries a new stack will appear and it won't be deleted after returning home, new stack can now go up to 20 from 10.
  • Fixed a bug in which the text to close the window will display only once.
  • Improved the text displayed on the fuse objective, it now indictates that both fuses can be found inside.
  • You can no longer open any drawers or cabinet doors from the kitchen counter (the one where 2 kitchen chairs are located).
  • Added a new tutorial pop up text on how to combine items, after picking up the Top Half Axe.
  • Changed the light layout in the office room and made the drawer of the side table slightly open.
  • Added a few candles to make it easier to find the holywater fonts in order to light them up.
  • Added a voice line when the player tries to open the warehouse door and it's locked.
  • After placing the ring or the pocketwatch, some lights inside the house will turn on.
  • Added few more decals outside the church and an arrow pointing to the 4 candles outside the locked door.
  • Made the aim dot slightly more visable and bigger.
  • Slight increase in player's stamina regeneration.
  • Fixed various small bugs.

Thank you everyone for playing and reported any bugs found.

