Halo Infinite update for 11 October 2023

Vacation-052 Weapon Charm | Season 1 Legendary Bundle

My job is just Reach. No, wait, beach!

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Vacation-052 weapon charm.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Back to the beginning!



Get the most bang for your buck with this bundle of Season 1 Legendary Armors to secure a collection of MARK VII armor customization, including:

  • STORMFALL armor set
  • ANUBIS armor set
  • HAZOP armor set

Head to the Shop and peruse the legendary offerings today!

