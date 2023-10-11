Vacation-052 Weapon Charm | Season 1 Legendary Bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 12413806 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

My job is just Reach. No, wait, beach!

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Vacation-052 weapon charm.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Get the most bang for your buck with this bundle of Season 1 Legendary Armors to secure a collection of MARK VII armor customization, including:

STORMFALL armor set

ANUBIS armor set

HAZOP armor set

Head to the Shop and peruse the legendary offerings today!