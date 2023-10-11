Sorting out the balance customization and loading times

Main menu now loads way faster than before! That is just for opening the game. For loading of the main level, we need to do a complete overhaul of game content streaming. This will also improve the overall game performance.
UI textures are now optimized, which should result in less crashes thanks to lower VRAM usage – let us know if you notice any difference.
Disable playing the game on DirectX 11 – it is not supported and causes major performance issues.
UI
Keyboard shortcuts for map “M”, inventory “I" and others now both open and close the respective menus.
You can now keep the E button pressed to continuously collect resources.
Added filter function for the storage inventory. These new filters can currently not be used with the gamepad.
Added new tutorial for new villager needs.
SETUP/BALANCE
Complete overhaul of animal spawners' mechanics and balance – animals will now have different spawn rates based on the time of day and season. As long as you are close to their area, their numbers should remain constant. If you hunt them down, it will take some time for them to reappear. Additionally, animals will not spawn inside your village anymore. Those improvements provide a little bit more challenge – you will need to explore further to find larger amounts of animals, and you can learn their behaviour patterns to increase your chances. At the same time, animals’ behaviour should be more consistent, making hunting easier when you spot your prey.
Rebalanced how much resources deposits provide – as large and medium deposits spawn smaller ones when destroyed, the last hit to any deposit will now provide fewer resources. It should take more than just a few deposits to fill your inventory completely. Additionally, yields from each tool hit have been rescaled to be less swingy – better tools behave more consistently now.
Rebalanced production stations' max output and production time for easier player production – for example, Charcoal Kiln, Fermentation Barrel, Filtration Press, Paper Pulp Barrel, Rice Boiling Barrel, and Tanning Vat will now have a maximal output equal to one full stack in the inventory. Drying Rack will now produce Straw one by one. Production times have been rescaled a little – fast production stations are now slightly slower.
You can now build in caves (still work in progress but works in some specific locations).
Added Lighthouse special project to the map.
SFX
Iteration on the Deer nearby sounds.
ART
Updated Male Bandit body mesh.
Equipping animations look better.
Added Bandit Alerted animation.
FIXES
Fixed multiple Inversed Kinematics and animation blending.
Fixed the ability to jump while waking up from sleep animation.
Fixed Traders starting to roam when in dialogue with player.
Fixed fast travel UI.
Fixed swapped actions for buildings.
Fixed black map after death.
