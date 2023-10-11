 Skip to content

Thief Simulator 2 update for 11 October 2023

1.08 Update - Story fix, larger minimap, new cheats

Build 12413685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.08

MINIMAP IMPROVEMENTS

  • You can toggle a larger minimap with the key "M" (reset your keybinds or assign the key)
  • Minimap quality was improved

STORY FIX

  • Story mode fix: If you encounter the issue with your story resetting to the first mission, do the following:
  1. Go to the inventory
  2. Press Left Ctrl + E
  3. Type in "Fix Story"
  4. Press Enter
  5. Your save should be fixed now

Note: This only works for saves from 1.08 and forward.

CHEAT LIST

  • "Advance Story": go 1 story mission forward
  • "Revert Story": go 1 mission back
  • "Gohome": Teleports you back at home
  • "Hesoyam": Adds 1000$
  • "I Need Xp": Starts giving you XP
  • "Fix Story": use only if your story save decides to break

OTHER FIXES

  • You can now save while in a vehicle
  • English proofreading was done

