1.08 Update - Story fix, larger minimap, new cheats

1.08
MINIMAP IMPROVEMENTS
- You can toggle a larger minimap with the key "M" (reset your keybinds or assign the key)
- Minimap quality was improved
STORY FIX
- Story mode fix: If you encounter the issue with your story resetting to the first mission, do the following:
- Go to the inventory
- Press Left Ctrl + E
- Type in "Fix Story"
- Press Enter
- Your save should be fixed now
Note: This only works for saves from 1.08 and forward.
CHEAT LIST
- "Advance Story": go 1 story mission forward
- "Revert Story": go 1 mission back
- "Gohome": Teleports you back at home
- "Hesoyam": Adds 1000$
- "I Need Xp": Starts giving you XP
- "Fix Story": use only if your story save decides to break
OTHER FIXES
- You can now save while in a vehicle
- English proofreading was done
Changed files in this update