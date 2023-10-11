 Skip to content

Chronicles of Vaeltaja: In Search of the Great Wanderer update for 11 October 2023

Chronicles of Vaeltaja Update v.0.5.8.1

Build 12413678

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hunter skills show now right level and can be learned at the said level.
  • Compass now shows a little bit bigger area.
  • Bugging Arkon sprite removed from the Northern part of Castle Town.
  • Twin Falls Castle Field endless digging spot fixed.
  • Great Forest endless digging spot fixed.
  • Wraiths balanced so they don't use Silence so eagerly, they also take now more physical damage from melee and ranged weapons.
  • Well of the Ancients lighting bug fixed, lantern and bright lantern should now work properly.
  • Changed ambient lighting in Well of the Ancients and The Old Tower to darked.
  • The Old Tower's back door now leads behind The Old Tower.
  • Added loot in the secret area of Well of the Ancients' 1st floor.
  • Disabled compass in the Hedge Maze for now as it was showing wrong map.

