- Hunter skills show now right level and can be learned at the said level.
- Compass now shows a little bit bigger area.
- Bugging Arkon sprite removed from the Northern part of Castle Town.
- Twin Falls Castle Field endless digging spot fixed.
- Great Forest endless digging spot fixed.
- Wraiths balanced so they don't use Silence so eagerly, they also take now more physical damage from melee and ranged weapons.
- Well of the Ancients lighting bug fixed, lantern and bright lantern should now work properly.
- Changed ambient lighting in Well of the Ancients and The Old Tower to darked.
- The Old Tower's back door now leads behind The Old Tower.
- Added loot in the secret area of Well of the Ancients' 1st floor.
- Disabled compass in the Hedge Maze for now as it was showing wrong map.
Chronicles of Vaeltaja: In Search of the Great Wanderer update for 11 October 2023
Chronicles of Vaeltaja Update v.0.5.8.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
