Procrastinaut Playtest update for 11 October 2023

Procrastinaut Beta 1.6.0.9 Now--you guessed it--Live!

Good space-evening. The Brotherhood of Carl Sagan's Brain in a Vat has taken over and forced us to implement the following changes:

  • You can now name your platform

  • Dialogue and story have been improved

  • Crashing onto the platform with a beer in hand now has the appropriate effect

  • Skateboarders will now finally olli over the snack machine

  • Mid-dialog afk check has been removed since it's somehow always confusing. Pressing escape will effectively pause the dialogue flow, though

  • Event flow has ben ever so lightly optimized. It's optimized, not broken, right?

  • Release date has been changed to Jan 2024 as intended

