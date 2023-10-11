Procrastinaut Beta 1.6.0.9 Now--you guessed it--Live!

Good space-evening. The Brotherhood of Carl Sagan's Brain in a Vat has taken over and forced us to implement the following changes:

You can now name your platform

Dialogue and story have been improved

Crashing onto the platform with a beer in hand now has the appropriate effect

Skateboarders will now finally olli over the snack machine

Mid-dialog afk check has been removed since it's somehow always confusing. Pressing escape will effectively pause the dialogue flow, though

Event flow has ben ever so lightly optimized. It's optimized, not broken, right?