Procrastinaut Beta 1.6.0.9 Now--you guessed it--Live!

Good space-evening. The Brotherhood of Carl Sagan's Brain in a Vat has taken over and forced us to implement the following changes:
-
You can now name your platform
-
Dialogue and story have been improved
-
Crashing onto the platform with a beer in hand now has the appropriate effect
-
Skateboarders will now finally olli over the snack machine
-
Mid-dialog afk check has been removed since it's somehow always confusing. Pressing escape will effectively pause the dialogue flow, though
-
Event flow has ben ever so lightly optimized. It's optimized, not broken, right?
-
Release date has been changed to Jan 2024 as intended
Changed files in this update