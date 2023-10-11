Balance Update

Hello friends,
First off, we would like to say a big mega-thanks to each player who purchased our first Premium Expansion, Wired Wrecks.
A new update just dropped, containing a bunch of balance changes to some of the cards that were released in Wired Wrecks.
We also made some changes to KlustR Jr's miniturrets as well!
Please check out the changes below.
- Brainwash Gang & Raw Fury
Changelog
Characters
Klustr Jr.
- Dither health reduced from 50 to 10
- Dither sight distance reduced from 30 to 15
- Dither max. damage reduced from 3-2-1 to 2-2-1
- Dither fire rate reduced from 10 to 7
- Banding health reduced from 50 to 10
- Banding sight distance reduced from 30 to 15
- Banding max. damage reduced from 3-2-1 to 2-2-1
- Banding fire rate reduced from 10 to 7
Cards
Frozen Gun
- Cost now doesn't depend on the level of the card.
- Cost increased from 2 to 3
- Time at min. level reduced from 6 to 1
- Time at max. level reduced from 8 tp 3
Warp Room
- Cost now doesn't depend on the level of the card.
Dr. DomeBOT
- Health reduced from 50 to 20
- Health recovered at min. level reduced from 4 to 1
- Health recovered at max. level reduced from 8 to 5
Bug fixes
- Added new song to Wired Wrecks workshop radio
- Fixed: The Klustr Jr.'s Avatar is upscaled and does not fit into the border
- Fixed: A second pair of hands and gun of player's character are visible in the starting point on a few maps
- Fixed: Players with the same quest in 2 different quest groups can't end a match, getting a hard block
- Fixed: There is a black, floating part on Klustr Jr's head when holding a weapon
- Fixed: The player gets hard-locked while using a specific combo of cards
Changed files in this update