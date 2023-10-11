Balance Update

Hello friends,

First off, we would like to say a big mega-thanks to each player who purchased our first Premium Expansion, Wired Wrecks.

A new update just dropped, containing a bunch of balance changes to some of the cards that were released in Wired Wrecks.

We also made some changes to KlustR Jr's miniturrets as well!

Please check out the changes below.

Brainwash Gang & Raw Fury

Changelog

Characters

Klustr Jr.

Dither health reduced from 50 to 10

Dither sight distance reduced from 30 to 15

Dither max. damage reduced from 3-2-1 to 2-2-1

Dither fire rate reduced from 10 to 7

Banding health reduced from 50 to 10

Banding sight distance reduced from 30 to 15

Banding max. damage reduced from 3-2-1 to 2-2-1

Banding fire rate reduced from 10 to 7

Cards

Frozen Gun

Cost now doesn't depend on the level of the card.

Cost increased from 2 to 3

Time at min. level reduced from 6 to 1

Time at max. level reduced from 8 tp 3

Warp Room

Cost now doesn't depend on the level of the card.

Dr. DomeBOT

Health reduced from 50 to 20

Health recovered at min. level reduced from 4 to 1

Health recovered at max. level reduced from 8 to 5

Bug fixes