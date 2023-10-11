Supreme Ruler 2030 Update - Build 1202 live for all players

Our team is pleased to bring you the next official update for Supreme Ruler 2030. We've been working hard with the community on a number of areas of improvement with weekly fasttrack updates. The latest version adds new features and makes significant improvements to existing features and content. Some noteworthy changes include;
It's now possible to reform regions. AI regions will also look for this opportunity. For example, if Rojava conquers the rest of Syria, it will reform as Syria. Other regions like this exist. This has also been applied to Shattered World where you could conquer both halves of France, then release it as a unified France. This is a significant new function and might have unintended outcomes, but initial testing looks promising
We've made changes to Proxy participation. AI regions will break Mutual Defense on unjust wars and even when justified, AIs will focus on defending their partner's territory, not following their partner region into new territories.
A UI addition has been made to diplomatic offers. There is now a preview button which will open a new window so it is now possible to see the full details of a unit, unit design or technology before answering on a diplomatic offer.
When starting a new game, players can now choose if they want the game's merchant marine system on or off. This can significantly decrease game performance but was a specific request from the community
Full Update 1202 Changelog
- New system allowing for the reforming of shattered countries/conquered subregions
- Option from diplomatic offers to "preview" offer so full unit specs or tech details can be viewed
- UI improvements to report facility output per facility. Both previous day actual output and next day production estimate
- Game option at lobby for "no merchant marine". This can significantly decrease game performance.
- Non-merchant marine transport code updated for case of no merchant marine
- Unit order clean up to address looping merchant marines
- Pathing fixes specifically for Suez Canal and Bosphorus Strait
- Other pathing improvements
- More fixes to missiles finding their targets
- Facility description shown on preview window when building facilities
- Facility construction AI improvements
- Fixes for Oceanic complexes, now builds properly with naval engineers
- Valuation of Research Sharing treaty adjusted
- Fixes to diplomatic trades involving battlezones
- Fixes to relation changes when colonies break away from their parents (rebellion)
- New regional variable for gender balance in CVP means when leader of a country changes the new leader more closely matches real world probabilities
- Improvement to "leader succession" so real life second in line may become leader.
- Various leader pic additions, minor fixes to leader pics
- Cyber attack chance of success increased slightly
- Fixes to Espionage mission mismatch
- Fixes to city models in lower tech regions
- Fixes to various 3D models
- Some additional unit models. Updates for some versions of F-16, F/A-18, Eurofighter and SU-35
- Option to set a unit design as excluded/favourite now available directly in the list line when moused over
- Fixes to missiles using wrong popups when viewed from certain lists
- Strategic Unit Trading lists now show counts for units buying/selling on world market
- Fixes to unloading specific units from the cargo list of a transport
- A fix to the way trades display value
- A fix that stopped hotspots from breaking UI
- Improvements to adding/removing leaders from battlegroups, UI flagged for further review.
- Added national Debt to finance panel
- Various tooltips improved for greater detail
- Various Map fixes including loyalty of oceanic complexes
- Corrected Eswatini Capital
- Corrected Turkey's National Debt
- Reviewed African countries GDP/C and debt & updated accordingly
- Reviewed & updated GDP/C and debt for Singapore, Cyprus and Denmark
- Adjusted RF Forces population
- Fixes to some alert messages. Some alert messages now use country prefix instead of name (Austrian vs. Austria)
- Various UI fixes
- Various graphics fixes
- Ongoing Orbat and equipment file updates
- Minor campaign fixes
- Various orbat fixes
- Various fixes to alert messages
- Various equipment file fixes
- Minor fixes to hotkeys (F keys)
- Additional console commands of outputlog and outputworldlog to help modders test map balance and progression
- Mapeditor.exe file added for easier access for modders
- Fixed mapeditor ability to mod the size of a hex
- Updates to translations
Changed files in this update