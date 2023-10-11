Supreme Ruler 2030 Update - Build 1202 live for all players

Our team is pleased to bring you the next official update for Supreme Ruler 2030. We've been working hard with the community on a number of areas of improvement with weekly fasttrack updates. The latest version adds new features and makes significant improvements to existing features and content. Some noteworthy changes include;

It's now possible to reform regions. AI regions will also look for this opportunity. For example, if Rojava conquers the rest of Syria, it will reform as Syria. Other regions like this exist. This has also been applied to Shattered World where you could conquer both halves of France, then release it as a unified France. This is a significant new function and might have unintended outcomes, but initial testing looks promising

We've made changes to Proxy participation. AI regions will break Mutual Defense on unjust wars and even when justified, AIs will focus on defending their partner's territory, not following their partner region into new territories.

A UI addition has been made to diplomatic offers. There is now a preview button which will open a new window so it is now possible to see the full details of a unit, unit design or technology before answering on a diplomatic offer.

When starting a new game, players can now choose if they want the game's merchant marine system on or off. This can significantly decrease game performance but was a specific request from the community