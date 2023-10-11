PATCH 1.42: updated tractor, billets in the basement and a stream

Greetings players!

We are releasing another patch with the following changes:

Replaced our tractor, on which we ride, on the classic tractor blue color, and also corrected its handling.





Added the ability to set jars in the basement, but not all the blanks yet, but only: tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage and sunflower oil.







3- Now when leaving the car the check goes to 5 points: left, right, front, rear and roof check. If suddenly stuck somewhere, you have a big chance to get out of the car ːsteamhappyː

Added trash cans, where you can burn any (absolutely) things from your inventory. Burned items cannot be returned, remember that.





Fireflies now appear at night in some places, and butterflies disappear at night.

The eggs now appear more correctly in the crate. Now if you took a quest from Anna, you can turn it in and the nurse won't disappear from the hospital. But this only works if you did not take the quest from Anna. Now when you approach a stop, its name is shown at the top left of the screen. The widget with help information is automatically hidden 30 seconds after its activation. You can now shoot yourself under your feet with a shotgun. The quest with the priest is now not displayed on the mini-map and when approaching him. Added more berries to the map. Added more wolves to the Hunting Grounds. Returned the old system of human and animal movement. Some of the crates were lifted out of the ground. Previously you could not use some items after loading the game - fixed. Other minor improvements and changes.

Soon we will start the stream with answers to your questions:

