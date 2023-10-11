PATCH 1.42: updated tractor, billets in the basement and a stream

Greetings players!
We are releasing another patch with the following changes:
- Replaced our tractor, on which we ride, on the classic tractor blue color, and also corrected its handling.
- Added the ability to set jars in the basement, but not all the blanks yet, but only: tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage and sunflower oil.
3- Now when leaving the car the check goes to 5 points: left, right, front, rear and roof check. If suddenly stuck somewhere, you have a big chance to get out of the car ːsteamhappyː
- Added trash cans, where you can burn any (absolutely) things from your inventory. Burned items cannot be returned, remember that.
- Fireflies now appear at night in some places, and butterflies disappear at night.
- The eggs now appear more correctly in the crate.
- Now if you took a quest from Anna, you can turn it in and the nurse won't disappear from the hospital. But this only works if you did not take the quest from Anna.
- Now when you approach a stop, its name is shown at the top left of the screen.
- The widget with help information is automatically hidden 30 seconds after its activation.
- You can now shoot yourself under your feet with a shotgun.
- The quest with the priest is now not displayed on the mini-map and when approaching him.
- Added more berries to the map.
- Added more wolves to the Hunting Grounds.
- Returned the old system of human and animal movement.
- Some of the crates were lifted out of the ground.
- Previously you could not use some items after loading the game - fixed.
- Other minor improvements and changes.
Soon we will start the stream with answers to your questions:
Changed files in this update