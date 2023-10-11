Past Fate Patch 0.4.5 is now live
The latest patch focuses greatly on bug fixes, optimization and feedback sent by the closed and open alpha players.
We have also made improvements to combat, so it will now feel less like turn based during attacks. One handed weapons are now a lot more faster to use and there is less of a animation lock behind attacks. Two-Handed weapons still feel heavy and they also have slight animation lock change.
We have also added some new craftable items especially for cooking and we are improving cooking and alchemy even more with few lesser patches within few weeks.
Also for Halloween season the Messenger's of All Hallows' Eve are back! You can find them on the market square in Newharbor until 6th of November.
Game Improvements and changes summary:
World
- Some areas where players would get stuck have been corrected
- Some missplaced assets have been removed
- Landscape has been optimized slightly more
- Quest improvements and quest description changes
- Slight AI placement changes
- Elite bandit area has been revamped
- More polishing touches for some areas
- Newharbor now has proper marketplace, still WIP
- Some NPC:s got statistical changes
- More Chests added in Edaria
- Harvester Merchant added to sell harvested craftables
- Crouchable ruins added
- Slight improvements to Drosus area
Player Changes and Improvements
- UI Improvements
- Player combat idle animation has been changed to look less unnatural
- The chosen hairstyle now properly gets saved on Main Menu
- Combat changes for players. Animations for one-handed weapons feel now less turn-based and have less animation lock feel to them. Two-handed Weapons also have less animation lock feel to them
- Slight statistical changes
- More player craftables for cooking
- Some items had character model skin coming trough, these have been resolved
- Camera placement has been slightly lowered
- Stamina consumption has been greatly increased when blocking with shield
- Some items looked missplaced on player characters, these have been resolved
Bugs Fixed
- Optimization changes
- Few player equipment added with more LOD levels
- Bugs/Issues resolved based by player feedbacks
- Minor bugs fixed regarding saves
Changed files in this update