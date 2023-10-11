Past Fate Patch 0.4.5 is now live

The latest patch focuses greatly on bug fixes, optimization and feedback sent by the closed and open alpha players.

We have also made improvements to combat, so it will now feel less like turn based during attacks. One handed weapons are now a lot more faster to use and there is less of a animation lock behind attacks. Two-Handed weapons still feel heavy and they also have slight animation lock change.

We have also added some new craftable items especially for cooking and we are improving cooking and alchemy even more with few lesser patches within few weeks.

Also for Halloween season the Messenger's of All Hallows' Eve are back! You can find them on the market square in Newharbor until 6th of November.

Game Improvements and changes summary:

World

Some areas where players would get stuck have been corrected

Some missplaced assets have been removed

Landscape has been optimized slightly more

Quest improvements and quest description changes

Slight AI placement changes

Elite bandit area has been revamped

More polishing touches for some areas

Newharbor now has proper marketplace, still WIP

Some NPC:s got statistical changes

More Chests added in Edaria

Harvester Merchant added to sell harvested craftables

Crouchable ruins added

Slight improvements to Drosus area

Player Changes and Improvements

UI Improvements

Player combat idle animation has been changed to look less unnatural

The chosen hairstyle now properly gets saved on Main Menu

Combat changes for players. Animations for one-handed weapons feel now less turn-based and have less animation lock feel to them. Two-handed Weapons also have less animation lock feel to them

Slight statistical changes

More player craftables for cooking

Some items had character model skin coming trough, these have been resolved

Camera placement has been slightly lowered

Stamina consumption has been greatly increased when blocking with shield

Some items looked missplaced on player characters, these have been resolved

Bugs Fixed