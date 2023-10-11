 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 11 October 2023

Hotfixes for the playtest build

Fixed a bug with the King NPC in the horde siege of Grad Castle.
Fixed a bug with movement speed buff in water and on roads.
Fixed a bug with picture anti-aliasing.
Increased the lighting level during the day.

