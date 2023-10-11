Fixed a bug with the King NPC in the horde siege of Grad Castle.
Fixed a bug with movement speed buff in water and on roads.
Fixed a bug with picture anti-aliasing.
Increased the lighting level during the day.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 11 October 2023
Hotfixes for the playtest build
Fixed a bug with the King NPC in the horde siege of Grad Castle.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update