Fairytales & Community Update is LIVE!

Dear princesses & princes,

The fairytale encounters can’t wait to meet you in the realm of Fabledom! The latest update – Fairytales & Community is now available!

Message from developer:

Finally! We have had a lot of fun working on this patch and it feels really nice to add a lot of QoL features we have been missing. The new content, especially all the new events and quests, have been a great addition, and we really believe players will enjoy it!

A huge thanks to our community for helping us identify all these QoL improvements and an extra big thanks to our Discord community, you are the best <3

Have fun my friends!

Fairytale Encounters

The misunderstood cyclops





Eric one-eye has a chance to visit your realm for a few days, and it is up to you if you want to fight him or befriend him. Rumor is he will stay and roam your realm if you end up as friends!

Witches hut



You know her, you love to hate her, the witch is finally here in physical form. Why not visit her and see if you can’t get rid of her for good?

Redhooded girl

Will you help this poor girl find her grandma's house?

Emissary gnomes

Visitors from another realm looking to improve their reputation, it’s up to you if you want to help them!

Faun

The fluting faun has a chance to visit your realm, he loves to play his flute for trees and stones, perhaps his music can help somehow?

And two more! Your turn to find them out!

The Missing shoe

The Wishing well

**New world events and quests

**

We have added over 50 new world events and 30 new objectives. Many follow a common thread and connect to each other, below are a few of our favourites.

Magic bean

A mysterious merchant visits your realm and offers you a magic bean or some very cheap food, surely feeding your fablings is a priority? But then again...

Family matters

Sick of paying family aid? Finally, we get to hear from our parents and our dear sister, perhaps we can lower our costs a bit?

Monthly objectives

It’s always nice to have some short-term goals, we have added over 20 new objectives that start via world events, each objective lasts 30 days.

Yearly objectives

Long-term goals are also nice, we have added over 10 objectives that will last over 90 days, but the rewards are quite nice!

Taking the good with the bad

We have added both positive and negative events, including a system that will add diminishing returns to event types, so you don’t need to worry about encountering all negative events.

**New Buildings

**

We have of course added some new buildings as well, one of which is making a triumphant return!

Laborer guild



Guild laborers can carry more material and construct buildings faster than normal Laborers.

Bank



The Bank unlocks the ability to tax your fablings at different rates, increasing your income at the cost of their happiness, and vice versa.

Grand Theatre



A stage for the best actors in the realm.

Fisherman’s hut



Fishermen gather available fish in the indicated area. Fish will re-spawn over time.

Quality of Life

Can now relocate buildings that have been placed.

Debris now spawns on crop fields in winter, this must be cleared by the farmers before any more crops can grow.

Added new graphs to help track resource production and consumption.

Added option to generate worlds without hills or water.

Added icon to buildings attached to a resource that has been depleted.

Added desirability view.

Added tax controls, unlocked by building a Bank.

Happiness now effects fabling productivity.

You can now disable the intro quests (tutorial).

Added roads with sharp corners.

Added several new vegetables.

Marketeers are now more efficient than other storage workers.

Decorations now add beauty to their surroundings, which can improve desirability.

You can now set a production limit in workplaces.

New improved system for picking world events, makes sure that you cannot get too many bad events in a row.



New vegetables



Set production limit



Resource graph





Control taxes



Decorations now add beauty

Optimization

Re-visited most shaders and removed/simplified unused or over-complex parts;

Added more shader branches to allow for more quality settings (increases the FPS in lower qualities);

Heavily simplified grass (removed SSS, real-time texture modulation, etc.);

Re-worked the grass generation;

Added Indirect Instancing to several structures that are used in big number in late game (walls, roads, fences);

Added LODs (material/shader) to trees;

Re-worked characters shader to reduce mesh count, and instead do the texture swamping in the shader;

Reduced texture memory usage for some materials (grass, trees, etc.);

Bug fixes and other tweaks

Fixed issue where coffer could be placed facing a building.

Added improved tooltips.

Eggs added to town shop.

Added several more names to the pool of fabling names.

Added more crest icons.

Improved world event UI with some new icons.

Added skin colours for soldiers.

Flag-lines now automatically generate between some structures.

Flag-lights now automatically generate between some structures.

New animations when placing Homesteads.

Several new narrator voice lines.

Windows light up during winter.

Added windows to most buildings;

Fixed missing or incoherent cloud shadows in some buildings/structures/models;



Winter lights

Will old saves work?

Old saves will work, but we recommend starting a new one for the best experience.

With love,

Terry

