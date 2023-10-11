Released – 10/11 Hotfix #2

Greetings, Divers! 🦞

Another hotfix patch was conducted to fix a few more bugs.

We appreciate all diver reports in our communities.

We will always strive to create a better gaming environment for our divers.

If you're experiencing an abnormal amount of crashes,

please follow the guide in the link below to verify the integrity of game files on Steam.

[Steps on How To Verify Integrity of Game Files]

https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.1.1107

Mac OS: v1.0.1.229.mac

◈ Update Details

Potential spoilers regarding the main content of the game have been [spoiler]masked[/spoiler].

[Bug Fixes]

1) Missions

* [Chapter 6] Fixed an issue during the [spoiler]‘Lure Selgio’[/spoiler] mission where you could no longer progress in certain situations..*

[Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where the map would be displayed abnormally under certain conditions during the [spoiler]‘Trapped in the Glacial Cave’[/spoiler] mission.**

2) Sea People Village

* [After Chapter 3] Fixed an issue where two [spoiler]Belugas[/spoiler] would sometimes be displayed after being introduced to the [spoiler]Beluga Taxi[/spoiler] content.*

[After Chapter 3] Fixed an issue where the screen zoomed out when a portal was used while riding a [spoiler]Beluga[/spoiler].**

Additional Information

Please note that if you're still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.

We want to thank all the divers who have provided us with bug reports, even if you’re not named below! Your feedback is always appreciated.

Bread Bunny / Odysseus / 사자엥