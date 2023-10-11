- Fixed a bug with the knife/fists. Now you won’t be able to kill yourself, unless you want to.
- Changed the annoying sound of the ghost with the torch at the beginning of the game. Now it will sound like a kitten that meows. Don’t worry, it’s still scary.
- New icon for the game. Instead of the old logo, now you see a clown’s face that laughs. Don’t be afraid, it’s just a joke.
- Changed the name/logo of the game in the main menu. Now it’s called “Fun in Hell”. Don’t take it literally, it’s just a metaphor.
[*!] And the most important thing - to make most of the functions work you have to uninstall and reinstall the game! This is not a bug, this is a feature. This way we will check if you really like our game.
Devil's Island Playtest update for 11 October 2023
Hot Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
