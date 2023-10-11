Fixes and Optimizations



Added manual for killing BOOS. Increased the drop rate of bloodline chests Merchant will add bloodline treasure chests for sale Removed green bloodlines and manuals from level progress rewards Added many new random bloodlines for adventurers Fixed the bug that the picked equipment name displays incorrectly Add the function to rename adventurers

PS: If you acquire a large number of weapons and material loot boxes through long-term hang-ups or mods, do not open them all at once as it may cause the game to freeze. (A large amount refers to more than 10,000 pieces, it is recommended to open in several times)

PS: The trading row and the automatic rewards system of the adventurer's guild will gradually open next week, please wait patiently.

Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.

Email address: starchess08@gmail.com