Update 3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12412895 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 11:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Cursor locks to the center of the screen when game is focused.

Other Settings in Menu Added with:

Mouse Sensitivity

FOV (Field of View) Settings

Monochromatic mode for those with color Sensitivity

Insanity Level (with 4 selections)

Weird stuff happens in the mines once you input a special code somewhere.

"Flashbang" transitions between scenes removed, now it fades from a black screen.

x2 New Branches that open on certain conditions.

I hid a horse image in the game.

Unique things happen when insanity mode is higher than 1.

Adjustments to when new some branches open up.

Photosensitive Warning at the start of game.

Bug Fixes.