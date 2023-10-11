 Skip to content

The Puzzle Factory update for 11 October 2023

Version 1.1

Build 12412863

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added controller support for maths game
-Fixed bugs
-Added exit button to maths game
-Added support for Steam Deck and Linux

