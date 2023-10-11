- Added M8 Greyhound!
- Added a defeat music track. Hope you all get to hear it :)
- Added click sound for each character.
- Adjusted the recoil animations for each turret.
- Attempted to fix a bug where the game automatically selects rewards after winning a battle. Please let me know if the issue persists.
- Fixed a bug where the boss music continues to play after winning a battle.
- Fixed a bug where the engine boost can be activated even when not moving.
Balance adjustments:
- Reduced the damage of rockets against vehicle armor to prevent bosses from being too vulnerable to rocket bombardment.
- Increased the armor of Crusader AA Mk II to 5/3/3 and increase its level to 3.
- Increased the levels of Hellcat, IS-2, and Tiger from 5 to 6.
Changed files in this update