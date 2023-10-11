 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 11 October 2023

0.3.23

Share · View all patches · Build 12412815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added M8 Greyhound!
  • Added a defeat music track. Hope you all get to hear it :)
  • Added click sound for each character.
  • Adjusted the recoil animations for each turret.
  • Attempted to fix a bug where the game automatically selects rewards after winning a battle. Please let me know if the issue persists.
  • Fixed a bug where the boss music continues to play after winning a battle.
  • Fixed a bug where the engine boost can be activated even when not moving.

Balance adjustments:

  • Reduced the damage of rockets against vehicle armor to prevent bosses from being too vulnerable to rocket bombardment.
  • Increased the armor of Crusader AA Mk II to 5/3/3 and increase its level to 3.
  • Increased the levels of Hellcat, IS-2, and Tiger from 5 to 6.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2425881 Depot 2425881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link