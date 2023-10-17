 Skip to content

Pleh! update for 17 October 2023

Patch notes for Pleh! V1.6.9

Patch notes for 17 October 2023 · Build 12412804

This is it, this is the update you've all been waiting for.

  • CONTENT UPDATE: A non-cannon, 10-minute segment has been added to the game. To play it, pause the game and press the "New Content!!!" button. You must have already beaten the game to unlock this. Please enjoy :)
  • Fixed a bug in the house section that would black-screen the game.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to interact with objects while paused.
  • Pausing the game now hides the cursor to make the pause menu not as confusing.
  • Added a link to Pleh! 3 in the dev room.
  • Small performance updates, nothing major.
  • Updated the end credits and credits PDF.

I've been working on this content update for the past month, it was really fun to come back to Pleh! after a few months and properly work on this game again. Aside from fixing bugs from this content update, there won't be any more major updates to this game. We're still working hard on Project Miles and have something to show in the very near future ;)

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for playing Pleh!

What a wild ride it's been.

Please post any bugs or issues in the discord server and enjoy!

