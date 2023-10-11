 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Final Resistance update for 11 October 2023

Version Update - ver1.35

Share · View all patches · Build 12412788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.New character: Wizard
2.New game difficulty: Normal
3.Added wizard equipment. Please check the game encyclopedia for more details.
4.Updated some UI elements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2482132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2482135
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2482136
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link