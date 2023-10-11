1.New character: Wizard
2.New game difficulty: Normal
3.Added wizard equipment. Please check the game encyclopedia for more details.
4.Updated some UI elements.
Final Resistance update for 11 October 2023
Version Update - ver1.35
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.New character: Wizard
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2482132
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2482135
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2482136
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update