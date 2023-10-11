Characters, plinths & performance

We've been hard at work refining the game's performance, and many of you have already noticed improvements. This week’s patch brings significant enhancements to character models, as well as CPU performance improvements. Some of your favourite characters have undergone a bit of a makeover and are now ready to outwit the Game Master. Of course, we’re also releasing various bug fixes.

Patch Notes

Animations & Characters

Updated the character faces to give them a makeover, this also optimises the CPU performance with characters on screen.

Several animations have received visual updates and fixes.

Whilst playing as the Experiment you can now see your mandibles.

The Terrors have new animations for destroying walls.

[FIXED] Characters don’t stand on the centre of the Plinths in the Play screen.

[FIXED] A player’s Decoy can look visually different to their currently used cosmetic.

Audio

The occlusion system for voice chat has been updated, fixing an issue that caused players to be quieter than intended when you were next to them.

The GM’s Voice Over and Cinematic audio will now dip down when players are talking.

The footstep audio volumes have been adjusted. On top of this, the Terror’s footsteps are now deeper and you can hear them from further away.

The Phone task has had an audio update.

The music the Innocent hears when the Terror is close has been updated.

Several audio triggers have had their volumes adjusted, including the sound played when transitioning to the In-Between.

We’ve updated several audio sources so that they’ll be correctly adjusted by the volume sliders.

[FIXED] The Accolade reveal audio will continue to play after closing the Game Summary screen.

[FIXED] The Decoy’s audio for throwing it doesn’t play.

Gameplay & UI

The Wood, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum & Diamond Plinths have been added to the game. You can purchase these once you’ve reached the respective overall Mastery tier.

When the Guardian uses Second Sight and looks at a player they’ve already protected they’ll see a UI icon indicating that.

The Adrenaline syringe will now give you feedback when you try to use it whilst already benefiting from the buff.

Accolades now have a cap on how much you can progress them within a single game. You shouldn’t notice this cap when playing normally.

The ‘Reverso’ accolade has been re-enabled.

The Hammer of Mending now has a 8s cooldown before it can be re-used.

The Decoy will now live for 15s (up from 10s) and now has a 15s cooldown. The cooldown starts from the moment the Decoy is deployed.

The Lift’s doors will now reopen if a player is in the way when they’re trying to close.

Each player now has a bespoke chalk colour when writing on the chalkboard. The mapping of who is what colour is shown next to the board.

Vaultables are no longer usable by multiple players at the same time.

The Voice Chat system has had some CPU optimisation to most notably reduce issues with stuttering at the start of the game.

[FIXED] The Adrenaline syringe can use up a charge without giving you the boost.

[FIXED] The Guardian’s role colour is incorrect in the Game Summary screen.

[FIXED] Players can access some areas of the map (most notably in the Morgue) where they can’t be grabbed by the Terror.

[FIXED] The invisible walls used to block players from accessing out-of-bounds areas will block bullets.

[FIXED] Players can be stuck auto-walking across the map if they interact with a task as the ‘Turbulence’ Mutation is activated.

[FIXED] Dragging an item in the Peddler’s shop onto an existing item in your inventory causes you to lose the existing item. This happens both when you’re purchasing items and withdrawing them.

[FIXED] Switching items when preparing to throw a Grenade or Flare causes you to lose the item.

[FIXED] The Handcuffs, Ball & Chain and Muzzle can get stuck in a state where you can’t place them on another player.

[FIXED] The Infected Win cinematic doesn’t display the killed key holder as the final player being banished.

[FIXED] Accolades can show you as being in the top 0% of all players.

[FIXED] The Toilet task can grant multiple souls.

[FIXED] The CCTV tablet can occasionally be unresponsive when cycling through the cameras.

[FIXED] Players can occasionally be forced back into an interaction after exiting it.

Translations & Localization