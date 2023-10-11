Hello everyone!

Super 56 is now available on Steam with 10% launch discount for one week!

We invite you on a chaotic joyride through 56 genre-bending mini-games. Find love in a lavish-yet-micro JRPG, drift around an arid desert racetrack, and so much more all with the press of a single button.

SUPER 56 features 56 genre-bending mini-games to overcome, all designed around the ‘A’ button. Players have a finite amount of lives to complete as many mini-game stages as possible in a single run. Each stage draws inspiration from a different era of gaming and even includes some recognizable references and homages to gaming history. Whether it’s mashing to recover a tennis ball hit into the net, holding to line up the perfect putt, or tapping to shoot down demons in a familiar-looking retro FPS, you never know what to expect next!

As you successfully progress through runs, the mini-games speed up and the pandemonium increases! Keep up with the pace long enough, and you’ll secure the ultimate bragging rights as you sit atop the worldwide leaderboards. Stand out on the leaderboards with unlockable characters, voice packs, and outlandish phrases. Even after you become a SUPER 56 legend, keep the experience fresh through Daily Challenges, as well as applicable Mod Stones to alter the rules of play.

Mash, hold, and tap your way through SUPER 56!

Key Features: