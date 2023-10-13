● Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where some officers did not have Overseer Traits at the start of some scenarios.
Note: This affects the scenarios marked with "Add." If you have started one of these scenarios after the 1.1.1 patch, please restart the scenario from the beginning.
NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening update for 13 October 2023
Update Announcement
● Bug Fixes
