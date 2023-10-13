 Skip to content

NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening update for 13 October 2023

Update Announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where some officers did not have Overseer Traits at the start of some scenarios.
Note: This affects the scenarios marked with "Add." If you have started one of these scenarios after the 1.1.1 patch, please restart the scenario from the beginning.

Changed files in this update

