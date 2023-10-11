Update 0.2.1ao for Rogue Trader Beta!

Update 0.2.1ao is live for Rogue Trader Beta!
Changelog (Beware of possible spoilers below!):
Doctrines and abilities:
- Vanguard’s Formidable Distraction talent now correctly reduces dodge;
- Toughness resistance check for Psyker’s Assail didn’t have any base difficulty - fixed;
- Adept’s Sharpshooter talent didn’t work - fixed;
- Adept’s Clue debuff icon wasn’t appearing on the targets - fixed;
- Adept’s Dismantling Attack Heroic Act would always prioritize melee weapon if the character had both melee and ranged weapons equipped - fixed, there are now separate buttons for using melee and ranged versions of this Heroic act;
- Adept’s Desperate Measure had the same name and icon as Adept’s Heroic act - fixed;
- Assassin’s Aim for the Opening could provide an incorrectly cumulative damage bonus if applied multiple times from different directions and then used from any of those directions - fixed;
- Assassin’s Killing Edge damage bonus from lethality didn’t work - fixed;
- Hunter’s Piercing Shot was indefinitely stacking “Pierce and Ruin” debuff on the target after each attack - fixed;
- Marksman’s Fortress talent didn’t work - fixed;
- Fighter’s Combat Master was being calculated incorrectly - fixed;
- Commissar’s Let’s Give them Hell ability didn’t provide an extra turn to the ally after killing the marked target - fixed;
- Psy-rating 4 had incorrect requirement for Psy-rating 2 instead of 3 - fixed;
Items
- Requimator item ability was incorrectly dealing damage to all enemies in combat, not just those close to the target - fixed;
- The Armour of Refraction was listed in the wrong category in the inventory - fixed;
Story and dialogue
- A book event in Commorragh was ending abruptly after picking one of the options - fixed;
- Multiple text fixes in tooltips, dialogues and book events across the game;
- In dialogue with Clementia, you would gain 7 experience every time you’d ask her about any other issues you should be aware of - fixed;
UI
- Sometimes when hovering over a skillcheck in dialogue, you’d see the two different success chances - fixed;
- Crippled Arm trauma icon was missing - fixed;
- Points of interest and important NPCs kept being hidden by fog of war on the location map even after being discovered - fixed;
- Fighter’s Sworn Enemy debuff no longer appears twice on the target;
Space
- Planets and points of interest could lose their textures on the system map under certain circumstances - fixed;
- Torpedo launch ability tooltip now better reflects that the highlighted tiles are for the placement of torpedoes, not for attacking the enemy. The visual effect for these tiles has also been updated for better readability;
Misc:
- Encounter with the wildlife on Janus wasn’t treated as ambush and allowed a preparation phase - fixed;
