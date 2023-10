Share · View all patches · Build 12412650 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 10:59:16 UTC by Wendy

📣Sky Strikers Update Announcement🚀

Subtle changes are quietly happening within the confines of the arena, sending shivers down to the spine as we gear up for Halloween.

🔧Game maintenance on Oct 10, from 2AM to 3AM EST.

🎉Game on, and let the mystery unravel itself!

Best,

Sky Strikers Dev Team