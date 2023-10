Hello, Fearless Explorers!

In this thrilling update, we're unleashing a wave of terror with brand new Jump Scares that will keep you on the edge of your seat. But that's not all—our relentless Madman has sharpened his instincts with enhanced follow path AI. Brace yourselves for a heart-pounding journey through the darkness, where every step may be your last. Will you emerge unscathed, or succumb to the horrors that await? Dive in and find out, if you dare.