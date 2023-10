Share · View all patches · Build 12412601 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 11:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! The v0.8.4 patch is out. The goal to fix a critical bug. Saves are compatible.

Fix Horse cart can't be selected in Tutorial

Fix Texts

Add an indicator for when the game is autosaving/saving

Add a tooltip to tell the player that quitting save the game

Thank you for your support and the reporting!

Have a great day!