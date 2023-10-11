 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Harvest Island update for 11 October 2023

Buffing Story Mode & Fixing non spawning dad coconut quest Build V1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 12412518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added +50 more stamina to story mode
-fixed bug where dad doesn't spawn after giving him coconuts

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1292501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link