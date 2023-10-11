-Added +50 more stamina to story mode
-fixed bug where dad doesn't spawn after giving him coconuts
Harvest Island update for 11 October 2023
Buffing Story Mode & Fixing non spawning dad coconut quest Build V1.06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
