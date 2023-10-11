Update 1.2.7: New TPS rig, new upcoming campaigns, added uniform modding!

Hi everyone,

First of all, here are the latest changes to Easy Red 2:

Recent changes

New features:

•Completly reworked TPS rigs. All the uniforms have been re-skinned to a much more quality and more optimized skeleton system.

•Started implementing new TPS animations (for the moment no-weapon locomotion and some rifle animations). More reworked TPS animations will come every week.

•Added new uniform modding system.

•Added setting to keep reading mouse input when binded input is a controller.

•It's now possible to keep aiming down sight in TPS when cycling bolt.

•Added new grass types in map editor.

•Uniforms can now have short sleeve or can integrate gloves.

•Uniforms can now have hood and/or cover the head.

Fixes:

•Updated Normandy map.

•Added more icons in server browser.

•Removed vignette suppression fx at easy difficulty.

•Added new sound fxs.

•Fixes in new pine trees.

•Fixes in DoF.

•Fixes in missions.

•Fixed switch faction button when there is no other faction.

•Several other smaller changes and fixes suggested on the Discord server.

TPS Animations Rework

After putting in a significant amount of effort, we have successfully revamped all of our uniforms for the TPS animations rework. The TPS Animation Rework aims to enhance the quality of our game by remaking all the third-person-view and AI animations. This rework consists of several stages, and we have recently completed a major milestone: a complete overhaul of our uniforms, utilizing a more refined and optimized skeleton system. This new system will greatly improve the fluidity and flexibility of our animations.

Now the focus is on creating new animations for this updated rig. It's worth noting that some of the older animations may appear slightly less polished on this new rig. However, we have already introduced new and improved animations for the no-weapon pose and the rifle pose, and we have plans to introduce fresh animations on a weekly basis until all of the animations have been reworked.

It's important to recognize that while our primary focus is on reworking existing animations, once this phase is completed, we intend to incorporate new animations and systems into the game.

Uniform modding

Thanks to the revamped TPS rig, creating custom uniform mods for the game has become a straightforward process.

Designing uniform mods for the game is relatively easy compared to other aspects of modding. It also provides the flexibility to design uniforms with various features, such as long sleeves, short sleeves, or even those that completely cover the hands, such as gloves or creatures that require modeling of the entire arm and hand.

Furthermore, this system enables the creation of custom head models, such as hoods or unique creature faces, which can be integrated into your uniform mods. Additionally, custom vests can be designed using this system.

Here is an example of modded uniform:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3045183363

If you're interested in learning how to create a modded uniform, we have prepared a simple tutorial for you:



Also remember that you can learn how to start creating all other kind of mods by watching this tutorial:



It is also it's suggested to join the Discord server where you can confront with other mod makers and with us to learn more about mod making.

Upcoming campaigns

We've essentially completed the development of the new DLCs for Early War France Invasion and the Late War Battle of the Bulge! We will now begin a phase of private testing that will last a couple of weeks to ensure everything functions smoothly. Afterward, we will set up Steam pages, and we'll be ready to go! Our aim is to release these DLCs by the end of the year, although we don't have a specific release date yet.

To give you a sneak peek, here are some screenshots from the campaigns

Early war France inavsion







Battle of the Bulge







Normandy Campaign

We released the Normandy Campaign earlier this summer after working on it for over 9 months. We are very happy with the positive reception that it has received. Thank you to everyone who has played it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2317930/Easy_Red_2_Normandy/

Xbox release

We officially started working on the Xbox release, we don't have much to say or to show yet, but we can't wait to give you more news!

Nintendo Switch

I want to personally thank all the Nintendo Switch users who provided feedback on the latest update and the Normandy DLC. According to your feedback, the game on the console seems to run better than ever and has few (if any) worthy competitors on the platform in terms of World War II simulators, and we are proud of this achievement. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Next step for the console will be to bring the new updates and the new upcoming campaigns on the console as well!

Extra informations

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next months of development and you can read it here.

Such roadmap will be updated this year as most of the planned works have been already completed!

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco