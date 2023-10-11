 Skip to content

Total War: PHARAOH update for 11 October 2023

Total War: PHARAOH is Out Now!

Total War: PHARAOH is Out Now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community


(Photo taken by rafswi7 using Total War: PHARAOH's Photo Mode)

TOTAL WAR: PHARAOH IS OUT NOW!

Greetings future pharaohs!

Get ready to be transported back to the late Bronze Age and unearth Ancient Egypt - Total War: PHARAOH is out now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1937780/Total_War_PHARAOH/

Check out our launch trailer below:


We'll be streaming the game live on Twitch on Friday 13th October at 3PM BST/10AM ET, and YOU can vote for our Campaign Customisation settings! Just head over to the official Total War Discord server to get involved.

There'll also be a chance during the stream to win this awesome one-of-a-kind Total War: PHARAOH gaming PC thanks to the folks at MSI, so don't miss it!

As you jump into the game, please do share your experiences with us (both good and bad) so we can make sure the New Kingdom of Egypt is living up to your expectations! (We'd also love to see your awesome Photo Mode shots!)

If you experience any bugs or issues while playing, please report these in our dedicated support forums, including as much information as possible so our QA team can get it logged.

We look forward to seeing you on the battlefield!

—The Total War Team



