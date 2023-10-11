Patch Notes: v0.5.10 (Preview)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We learned so much from the recent Blitz Mode server experiments, and now we’re ready to start making permanent changes to our official servers. This week we’re making two big changes to item gathering. For all of the survivors that were fans of the Blitz Mode experiments, we plan on doing them again in the near future once we’ve implemented everything we learned from the first wave of Blitz Modes.

Less Farming!



We’ve tripled resource gathering speed and doubled mob damage on the following servers:

🚀 Global Uncapped PvP

🚀 Global Hardcore

Carry Twice As Much!

The max stack size for all stackable items has been doubled. You can now carry twice as much, and store twice as much!

(Non-stackable items still have a max stack size of 1.)

Optimizations & Bug Fixes

🕑 We added some code to make sure nearby shadows still look smooth and clean even when the shadow setting is at its lowest.

🐛 Corrected error limiting the max stack size for Electric Floors and Triangle Electric Floors.

🐛 Fixed issue where a player would still receive clan benefits even after having left the clan (defensive facilities, vehicle use).

