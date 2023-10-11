Stone Age: Digital Edition update 1.0.10 is here!

We told our meeples to speed up their work in the Stone Age so your games should be quicker! :) Check out what changed:

[Feature] Animation of rolling dice in location can be skipped now!

[Feature] Animations of workers and goods are faster and more smooth.

[Feature] Village location animations are now faster.

[Feature] Animation of changing between phases is now faster.

[Feature] Animation at the beginning of your turn is now faster and can be skipped.

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger! Well, I don't know about the first and the last but our animations definitely got better and faster! :) You can now even skip some of them!

[Fix] The Issue causing dice to be displayed incorrectly after finishing the tutorial has been fixed.

Now the game after the tutorial will be as pleasurable as it should be! :) No more misinforming dice! 🎲

[Fix] The Issue causing the game to not display cards in Harbour has been fixed.

[Fix] Implemented a solution to prevent the game from getting stuck in an endless reloading loop in case an error occurs during the replay of the last made moves.

[Fix] Fixed a bug that could lead to the game entering a soft lock state when attempting to send workers to invalid spaces.

[Fix] Resolved a bug that prevented the AI from responding with a move during phase 2.

Multi or single player?

Tell us in the comments! :D

Expect more updates soon! :) Let us know what you think of the game through the comment section or the feedback feature! (an envelope icon)