Stone Age: Digital Edition update for 11 October 2023

Stone Age: Digital Edition update 1.0.10 is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update is here!

We told our meeples to speed up their work in the Stone Age so your games should be quicker! :) Check out what changed:

[Feature] Animation of rolling dice in location can be skipped now!
[Feature] Animations of workers and goods are faster and more smooth.
[Feature] Village location animations are now faster.
[Feature] Animation of changing between phases is now faster.
[Feature] Animation at the beginning of your turn is now faster and can be skipped.

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger! Well, I don't know about the first and the last but our animations definitely got better and faster! :) You can now even skip some of them!

[Fix] The Issue causing dice to be displayed incorrectly after finishing the tutorial has been fixed.

Now the game after the tutorial will be as pleasurable as it should be! :) No more misinforming dice! 🎲

[Fix] The Issue causing the game to not display cards in Harbour has been fixed.
[Fix] Implemented a solution to prevent the game from getting stuck in an endless reloading loop in case an error occurs during the replay of the last made moves.
[Fix] Fixed a bug that could lead to the game entering a soft lock state when attempting to send workers to invalid spaces.
[Fix] Resolved a bug that prevented the AI from responding with a move during phase 2.

Multi or single player?

Tell us in the comments! :D

Expect more updates soon! :) Let us know what you think of the game through the comment section or the feedback feature! (an envelope icon)

Changed files in this update

