Glais Gawizt update for 11 October 2023

Patch 0.1.0

Patch 0.1.0 · Build 12412294

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 6 new cosmetics to the game
  • Adjusted and balanced attributes for some cosmetics
  • At singleplayer you can have maximun of AI upto 63(+1 for yourself)

