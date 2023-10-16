MacOS support, grids, snapping, bleeding and more

Hi everyone!
The long-awaited MacOS official support is finally here ! 🥳🎉
This huge update brings lots of new features too, like for example new shortcuts and new tools in the blueprint editor like grids, panel snapping and proper bleeding support 🛠️
Full release notes (2023.10.2):
✨ New Features
- Add native MacOS support.
- Save components set collapsed state in the project and restore it on project load.
- Add new dropdown to select "industry standard" sizes for new blueprints.
- Integrate new Patch plugin to detect updates and autoupdate the app using an external launcher outside of Steam (web builds).
- Add 29 new shortcuts across all the app screens.
- Add new contextual buttons in the blueprint editor to allow copy, cut and paste layers and panels in the project.
- Add new buttons to the item editor to copy and paste panel values.
- Allow drag off the window a item to delete it in the collection screen.
- Allow to sort items using a dropdown per set by several attributes.
- Add support for imperial measure units.
- Add support for points font size units.
- Add constraints to the transform section in all panel inspectors for the blueprint editor.
- Panels will move or resize using their constraints when their blueprint or parent layer gets resized.
- Add a new special variable layout that can be forced to use inches or millimeters with in or mm.
- Add new blueprint gizmo to resize the blueprint more easily.
- Allow to move, rotate or resize all panels on a layer at the same time using a new layer gizmo that encloses all the panels in that layer.
- Add new button on the blueprint manager screen to allow flip all the blueprint previews.
- Add grid visualization in the blueprint editor.
- Add bleeding visualization in the blueprint editor.
- Add cut lines gizmo in the blueprint editor.
- Add safe zone gizmo in the blueprint editor.
- Add bleeding zone gizmo in the blueprint editor.
- Add bleeding size in the blueprint inspector properties.
- Add viewport control settings in the blueprint editor screen.
- Add grid control settings in the blueprint editor screen.
- Add snapping control settings in the blueprint editor.
- Add new shortcuts to toggle the bleeding, grid and snapping in the blueprint editor.
- Serialize grid settings per blueprint.
- Serialize bleeding size per blueprint.
- Allow to snap panels and layers to several targets.
- Add snap lines gizmo when a panel or layer is snapping to a target while moving the mouse.
- Integrate user login credentials with the new tabletop tech web store (web builds).
- Add new section in app settings to manage user login credentials (web builds).
🔨 Changes
- Change default font used by default blueprints to Arial (Calibri is not in all operating systems).
- Change panel position origin related to the blueprint to the top left of the blueprint.
- Change panel position vertical axis direction to be positive downwards.
- Change panel position origin pivot point to be always the top left corner of its bounding box.
- Change panel rotation to be positive to the right and negative to the left.
- Change transform axis helper lines to be always horizontal or vertical without rotation following the bounding box of the panel.
- App rebranding (replace Pixelatto logo by Tabletop Tech new company name).
🔧 Improvements
- Increase compatibility with more languages in all inputs across the app (Hindi, Thai, ...).
- Add new Noto Sans built-in fonts to support hundreds of languages.
- Disable shortcuts in several cases to prevent undefined behaviours.
- Allow to paste panels when no layer or panel is selected in the blueprint editor.
- Upgrade project save file format for future interoperability between 3rd party integrations.
- Update sample projects to the new JSON format.
- Improve the legacy CC project to TC project upgrader code.
- Improve transform size inputs to clamp negative and too big numbers.
- Improve linear easing on item flip to in-out cubic easing.
- All blueprint previews will flip at the same time in the blueprint manager screen.
- Add constraints usage to all panels in the sample projects.
- Add bleeding support to all background panels in the sample projects.
- Include app version in the app window title.
- Update app version and unity project settings.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix errors on the collection screen after deleting used blueprints in the blueprints manager screen.
- Fix item preview min size being too big if the UI is scaled up in the item and blueprint editor.
- Fix item preview size when DPI is bigger than the default 96 in the item and blueprint editor.
- Fix glitched textures using Intel or AMD graphic cards by force clearing the texture contents when creating new render textures.
- Fix shortcuts triggering when they do not use special keys but those keys are pressed.
- Fix blueprint preview not resizing in the blueprint manager screen when the blueprint layout is modified.
- Fix item editor opening the wrong item when traversing history using undo.
- Fix some shortcuts triggering on special UI states (color picker, icon picker, etc).
- Fix setting collapsed state in components not triggering project dirty state.
- Fix panel not appearing in the panel list on history undo in the blueprint editor.
- Fix item editor previous/next nagivation not ignoring collapsed sets.
- Fix variable set data event not being aggregated in the history service.
- Fix panel properties not being aggregated on panel reset in the history service in the collection item editor.
- Fix panel properties not being aggregated on panel reset in the history service in the blueprint editor.
- Fix multiple issues related to events of duplicated elements not being triggered.
- Fix shortcuts not working after closing and opening another project.
Changed files in this update