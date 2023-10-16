MacOS support, grids, snapping, bleeding and more

Hi everyone!

The long-awaited MacOS official support is finally here ! 🥳🎉

This huge update brings lots of new features too, like for example new shortcuts and new tools in the blueprint editor like grids, panel snapping and proper bleeding support 🛠️

Full release notes (2023.10.2):

✨ New Features

Add native MacOS support.

Save components set collapsed state in the project and restore it on project load.

Add new dropdown to select "industry standard" sizes for new blueprints.

Integrate new Patch plugin to detect updates and autoupdate the app using an external launcher outside of Steam (web builds).

Add 29 new shortcuts across all the app screens.

Add new contextual buttons in the blueprint editor to allow copy, cut and paste layers and panels in the project.

Add new buttons to the item editor to copy and paste panel values.

Allow drag off the window a item to delete it in the collection screen.

Allow to sort items using a dropdown per set by several attributes.

Add support for imperial measure units.

Add support for points font size units.

Add constraints to the transform section in all panel inspectors for the blueprint editor.

Panels will move or resize using their constraints when their blueprint or parent layer gets resized.

Add a new special variable layout that can be forced to use inches or millimeters with in or mm.

Add new blueprint gizmo to resize the blueprint more easily.

Allow to move, rotate or resize all panels on a layer at the same time using a new layer gizmo that encloses all the panels in that layer.

Add new button on the blueprint manager screen to allow flip all the blueprint previews.

Add grid visualization in the blueprint editor.

Add bleeding visualization in the blueprint editor.

Add cut lines gizmo in the blueprint editor.

Add safe zone gizmo in the blueprint editor.

Add bleeding zone gizmo in the blueprint editor.

Add bleeding size in the blueprint inspector properties.

Add viewport control settings in the blueprint editor screen.

Add grid control settings in the blueprint editor screen.

Add snapping control settings in the blueprint editor.

Add new shortcuts to toggle the bleeding, grid and snapping in the blueprint editor.

Serialize grid settings per blueprint.

Serialize bleeding size per blueprint.

Allow to snap panels and layers to several targets.

Add snap lines gizmo when a panel or layer is snapping to a target while moving the mouse.

Integrate user login credentials with the new tabletop tech web store (web builds).

Add new section in app settings to manage user login credentials (web builds).

🔨 Changes

Change default font used by default blueprints to Arial (Calibri is not in all operating systems).

Change panel position origin related to the blueprint to the top left of the blueprint.

Change panel position vertical axis direction to be positive downwards.

Change panel position origin pivot point to be always the top left corner of its bounding box.

Change panel rotation to be positive to the right and negative to the left.

Change transform axis helper lines to be always horizontal or vertical without rotation following the bounding box of the panel.

App rebranding (replace Pixelatto logo by Tabletop Tech new company name).

🔧 Improvements

Increase compatibility with more languages in all inputs across the app (Hindi, Thai, ...).

Add new Noto Sans built-in fonts to support hundreds of languages.

Disable shortcuts in several cases to prevent undefined behaviours.

Allow to paste panels when no layer or panel is selected in the blueprint editor.

Upgrade project save file format for future interoperability between 3rd party integrations.

Update sample projects to the new JSON format.

Improve the legacy CC project to TC project upgrader code.

Improve transform size inputs to clamp negative and too big numbers.

Improve linear easing on item flip to in-out cubic easing.

All blueprint previews will flip at the same time in the blueprint manager screen.

Add constraints usage to all panels in the sample projects.

Add bleeding support to all background panels in the sample projects.

Include app version in the app window title.

Update app version and unity project settings.

🐛 Bugfixes

Fix errors on the collection screen after deleting used blueprints in the blueprints manager screen.

Fix item preview min size being too big if the UI is scaled up in the item and blueprint editor.

Fix item preview size when DPI is bigger than the default 96 in the item and blueprint editor.

Fix glitched textures using Intel or AMD graphic cards by force clearing the texture contents when creating new render textures.

Fix shortcuts triggering when they do not use special keys but those keys are pressed.

Fix blueprint preview not resizing in the blueprint manager screen when the blueprint layout is modified.

Fix item editor opening the wrong item when traversing history using undo.

Fix some shortcuts triggering on special UI states (color picker, icon picker, etc).

Fix setting collapsed state in components not triggering project dirty state.

Fix panel not appearing in the panel list on history undo in the blueprint editor.

Fix item editor previous/next nagivation not ignoring collapsed sets.

Fix variable set data event not being aggregated in the history service.

Fix panel properties not being aggregated on panel reset in the history service in the collection item editor.

Fix panel properties not being aggregated on panel reset in the history service in the blueprint editor.

Fix multiple issues related to events of duplicated elements not being triggered.

Fix shortcuts not working after closing and opening another project.

