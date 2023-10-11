🌀In the world of the Sphere, a portal has been opened to the Mirage - the secret refuge of a college of magicians calling themselves the Order of the Seventh Moon. The Order invites the bravest heroes to test their strength and get acquainted with the ancient magic of summoners!

While the event lasts, you can find the entrance to the Mirage in Cinderkreg if you are fighting on the side of the human kingdom, or in the Hellsong Tavern if you are representing the demon army. By completing daily quests, you can get soul clots and spend them to create summon scrolls, and the most persistent will get eternal stones for summoning powerful bosses.

Additional soul clots can be obtained by killing monsters.

Also, for completing event tasks and killing monsters, you can receive summoner coins. Coins can be exchanged for a new title, shoulder decorations and a treasure chest, as well as ✨rare leggings for different classes with 6 colorless slots✨ and an additional property - with a 6% chance when receiving damage, the owner will receive a 10% increase in damage against monsters for 8s. The effect stacks up to three times.

Summoner potions and elixirs will help you get more coins, and you can purchase the missing coins in the game store.

We wish you good luck in the Summoner Arena!