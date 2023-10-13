- Add 3 ships, Balista Ship, Turtle Ship, and Pirate Ship
- Add some tigger function to map editor
- Ocean Castles with mercenary camps can recruit neutral units
- Change some hammer upgrade for steam legion
- Bug fix
军团战棋 Legion War update for 13 October 2023
v2.2.19
军团战棋 Legion War Content Depot 975271
