军团战棋 Legion War update for 13 October 2023

v2.2.19

Share · View all patches · Build 12412113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add 3 ships, Balista Ship, Turtle Ship, and Pirate Ship
  • Add some tigger function to map editor
  • Ocean Castles with mercenary camps can recruit neutral units
  • Change some hammer upgrade for steam legion
  • Bug fix

