JOIN tiles update for 11 October 2023

Update Note

11 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New collection added (Bird Collection)
-Game soundtracks updated
-The error in fitting the parts has been fixed
-The bug in achievements has been fixed
-Added the ability to continue where you left off in the episode

