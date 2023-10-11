 Skip to content

Roll for Life Playtest update for 11 October 2023

Update Notes (0.0.23)

Last edited by Wendy

-Reworked Main Menu UI
-Added Accessibility Options to Hide UI
-Added a Global Stats Menu in the Level Selection Screen
-Added 2 Unlockable powers (for Testing)

