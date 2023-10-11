V1.0.28 Update

New
Added encounter: Katherine's Library
Added encounter: Greedy Ranger
Added summoning skill: Toronto Hound
Adjustment
Katherine's precious artifact renamed to "Cat Teaser Wand"
Optimized the refreshing of nodes on the world map, reducing the frequency of fixed nodes
Bosses now have a guaranteed chance to drop Epic quality artifacts when defeated
Significantly increased the attack power of summoned creatures
Electric bats can now attack a larger number of enemies
Doubled the number of summoned skeleton troops
Increased the attack range of toxic beetles
Resolved the issue of random affixes appearing with the same bonus on different levels
Strengthened the effect of the "Increased Maximum Health" affix in random affixes
Strengthened the effect of the "Increased Maximum Health" affix on artifacts
Slightly increased the size of summoned creature models to make them appear more impressive
Displayed red text when the card limit in the artifact shop is reached
Added a shortcut key (Y key) for the artifact shop on the world map
Optimized controller support in the affix reroll interface
Added controller support for dialogue in the storyline
Bugfix
Fixed the issue where Venomous Beetle's skill upgrade to "Ultra Warlord" prevented the summoning of the Beetle King.
Fixed the problem where damage caused by summoned creatures was not being properly recorded.
Resolved the issue of summoned creatures attacking wooden barrels.
Thank You:
A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)
-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "
Changed files in this update