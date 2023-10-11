V1.0.28 Update

New

Added encounter: Katherine's Library

Added encounter: Greedy Ranger

Added summoning skill: Toronto Hound



Adjustment

Katherine's precious artifact renamed to "Cat Teaser Wand"

Optimized the refreshing of nodes on the world map, reducing the frequency of fixed nodes

Bosses now have a guaranteed chance to drop Epic quality artifacts when defeated

Significantly increased the attack power of summoned creatures

Electric bats can now attack a larger number of enemies

Doubled the number of summoned skeleton troops

Increased the attack range of toxic beetles

Resolved the issue of random affixes appearing with the same bonus on different levels

Strengthened the effect of the "Increased Maximum Health" affix in random affixes

Strengthened the effect of the "Increased Maximum Health" affix on artifacts

Slightly increased the size of summoned creature models to make them appear more impressive

Displayed red text when the card limit in the artifact shop is reached

Added a shortcut key (Y key) for the artifact shop on the world map

Optimized controller support in the affix reroll interface

Added controller support for dialogue in the storyline

Bugfix

Fixed the issue where Venomous Beetle's skill upgrade to "Ultra Warlord" prevented the summoning of the Beetle King.

Fixed the problem where damage caused by summoned creatures was not being properly recorded.

Resolved the issue of summoned creatures attacking wooden barrels.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "