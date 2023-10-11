- Fixed an issue causing old save files from before save slots were implemented to not properly import, causing loss of save data.
- Fixed Darkness Remains starting item not appearing for Jake.
Draft of Darkness update for 11 October 2023
Update Notes for Patch v1.0.4_p2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
