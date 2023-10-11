-added unlimited naps. This helps speed up time so you don't have to wait for the day to pass by
-fixed the moose event problem. If you trigger the goat scene first, you won't see the moose. This is fixed
Harvest Island update for 11 October 2023
Unlimited Naps V1.05
