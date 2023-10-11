[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on October 12th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, October 12th

Duration: Approx. 5hrs 10min

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]October 12th 00:50[/td]

[td]October 12th 06:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]October 11th 17:50[/td]

[td]October 11th 23:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]October 12th 09:50[/td]

[td]October 12th 15:00[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x1,600, Mats x5, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x5, Energy Converters x2

"[LIMITED] SoulWorker PLUS [1D]" item will be provided ONLY for Accounts with SoulWorker PLUS currently activated.

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]October 13th 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]October 12th 18:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]October 13th 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.