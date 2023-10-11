-New collection added (Bird Collection)
-Game soundtracks updated
-The error in fitting the parts has been fixed
-The bug in achievements has been fixed
-Added the ability to continue where you left off in the episode
JOIN tiles update for 11 October 2023
Update note 10/11/23
