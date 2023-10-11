 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Geometry Arena 2 update for 11 October 2023

v0.3.5 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12411582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update Log

The game now supports the Steam Achievement System, with the first batch of 111 achievements available. (lack of icons temporarily)
Added 8 new challenge icons.
The development of the achievements took quite some time. New upgrades and weapons will be gradually available in future updates.

Community

Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.
Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.
I'd love to hear from you!
Geometry Arena 2 Discord

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1667701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link