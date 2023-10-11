v0.3.5 Update

The game now supports the Steam Achievement System, with the first batch of 111 achievements available. (lack of icons temporarily)

Added 8 new challenge icons.

The development of the achievements took quite some time. New upgrades and weapons will be gradually available in future updates.

Community

Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.

Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.

I'd love to hear from you!

